Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 7.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 120,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 149,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 19.58 and a quick ratio of 19.01. The stock has a market cap of C$207.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.42.

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 198,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$122,923.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,331,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,744,356.67. Insiders purchased 257,144 shares of company stock valued at $159,068 in the last ninety days.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

