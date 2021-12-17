Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 16,389 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

