Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

