Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 557,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $94,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 254,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $267.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

