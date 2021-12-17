Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

