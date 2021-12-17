Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 725.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

