Good Life Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

