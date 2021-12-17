Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $256.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

