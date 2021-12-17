Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

