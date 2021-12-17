Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

