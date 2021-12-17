Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 8,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

