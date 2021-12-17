Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 134,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 545,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $346.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.63. The stock has a market cap of $340.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

