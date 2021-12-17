Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

