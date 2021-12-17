GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 99,135 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. 2,225,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

