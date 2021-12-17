Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

