Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Trading Up 0.8%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 69,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 220.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 515,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

