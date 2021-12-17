Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.41. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 607,371 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$527.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$114.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4929564 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

