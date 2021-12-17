Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Trading Up 2.9%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 1,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.