Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.