Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Greif alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. Greif has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.