Gridcoin Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and $12,868.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 431,247,233 coins and its circulating supply is 400,594,201 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
