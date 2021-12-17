Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and $2.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.61 or 0.08313179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00315391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00921906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00074734 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00393660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00267785 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,856,280 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

