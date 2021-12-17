Growth Interface Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 11.0% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $608.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.70, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $661.82 and a 200-day moving average of $610.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.