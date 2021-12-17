Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.3 days.

Gruma stock remained flat at $$12.19 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Gruma has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Get Gruma alerts:

GPAGF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.