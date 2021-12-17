Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.67.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.