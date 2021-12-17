Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,104. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

