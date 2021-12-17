Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

GH stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

