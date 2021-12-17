Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 2,386 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34.

GWRE stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

