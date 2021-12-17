Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $8.07 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $66,036.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00317039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,157,102 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

