Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 173.32 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock has a market cap of £370.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 101.92 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.50 ($2.97).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

