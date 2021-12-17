GXChain Price Tops $1.83 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $137.27 million and $337.33 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,826,202 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

