Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The stock has a market cap of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $66.60.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

