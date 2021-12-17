Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.