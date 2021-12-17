Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.