Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 13%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

