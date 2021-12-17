Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.91% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $175,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 813,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

