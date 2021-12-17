Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.78 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.12 or 0.00182268 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $55.67 million and $8.78 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 676,487 coins and its circulating supply is 654,010 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

