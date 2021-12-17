Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

