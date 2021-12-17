Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

