Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.96. 1,243,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,823,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

