Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.16. 1,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.11 and a 200 day moving average of $292.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

