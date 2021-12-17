Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Sells $356,200.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 41,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $922.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

