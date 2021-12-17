HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,959. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

