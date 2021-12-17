HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.85

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.85 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 1059425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.