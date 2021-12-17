Head to Head Comparison: KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) versus MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and MICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00% MICT -87.65% -24.21% -21.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KULR Technology Group and MICT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00

KULR Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.69%. MICT has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 320.79%. Given MICT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MICT is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of MICT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KULR Technology Group and MICT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 525.19 -$2.85 million N/A N/A MICT $1.17 million 105.69 -$22.97 million N/A N/A

KULR Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MICT.

Summary

MICT beats KULR Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It also involves in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with the focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

