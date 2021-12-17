Head-To-Head Comparison: The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) & Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -22.53% -16.13%

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.44 $557.67 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 2.37 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -0.90

The Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Berkeley Group and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 2 2 4 0 2.25 Green Organic Dutchman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Green Organic Dutchman has a consensus price target of $0.20, suggesting a potential upside of 147.83%. Given Green Organic Dutchman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Organic Dutchman is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

The Berkeley Group beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

