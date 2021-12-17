Head to Head Contrast: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10% Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99%

Vericel has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vericel and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 5 0 2.83 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 873.45%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $124.18 million 15.39 $3.04 million ($0.01) -4,082.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.31 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericel beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

