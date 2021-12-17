Head to Head Review: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) vs. Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIOLASE and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BIOLASE
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Sonendo
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares BIOLASE and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BIOLASE
|-48.22%
|-74.97%
|-35.73%
|Sonendo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BIOLASE and Sonendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BIOLASE
|$22.78 million
|2.56
|-$16.83 million
|($0.15)
|-2.54
|Sonendo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
About Sonendo
Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.
