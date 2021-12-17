Head to Head Review: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) vs. Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIOLASE and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00

BIOLASE presently has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 438.06%. Sonendo has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.52%. Given BIOLASE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Sonendo.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIOLASE and Sonendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.56 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.54 Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

