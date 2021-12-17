Head-To-Head Review: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 12 12 0 2.38 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $128.27, indicating a potential upside of 113.28%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88% Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% -5,487.48% -6.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 4.59 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -69.13 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.07 -$1.41 million ($1.02) -1.09

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Environmental Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

