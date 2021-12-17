Head-To-Head Review: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenBox POS and DigiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and DigiPath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 25.39 -$5.01 million N/A N/A DigiPath $2.57 million 1.00 -$2.31 million N/A N/A

DigiPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and DigiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% DigiPath -60.36% N/A -94.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats DigiPath on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

